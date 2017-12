BRIEF-LKQ Enters Amendment To Credit Agreement Dated Jan 29, 2016​

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Lkq Corp:

* LKQ -ON DEC 1, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO FOURTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WHICH AMENDS AGREEMENT DATED JAN 29, 2016 - SEC FILING​

* LKQ CORP - AMENDMENT NO. 2 EXTENDS MATURITY DATE BY APPROXIMATELY TWO YEARS TO JANUARY 29, 2023

* LKQ CORP - ‍ AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO INCREASE TOTAL AVAILABILITY UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY‘S MULTICURRENCY COMPONENT FROM $2.45 BILLION TO $2.75 BILLION​

* LKQ CORP - ‍ AMENDMENT NO. 2 MODIFIES CERTAIN TERMS TO INCREASE ABILITY OF LKQ AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES TO INCUR ADDITIONAL INDEBTEDNESS​