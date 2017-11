Nov 28 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group Plc:

* BANK OF ENGLAND 2017 STRESS TEST PASSED

* ‍GROUP IS NOT REQUIRED TO TAKE ANY CAPITAL ACTION AS A RESULT OF THIS STRESS TEST​

‍LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PASSES BANK OF ENGLAND 2017 STRESS TEST​