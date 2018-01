Jan 22 (Reuters) - L‘occitane International Sa:

* GROUP‘S 9-MNTH NET SALES GREW BY 3.0 PCT AT CONSTANT RATES AND -0.6 PCT AT REPORTED RATES

* 9-MONTH LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS SALES GREW BY 3.9 PCT AT CONSTANT RATES AND 0.3 PCT AT REPORTED RATES​