Jan 31 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp:

* LOCKHEED MARTIN AWARDED $81 MILLION CONTRACT TO MODERNIZE U.S. AIR FORCE AIRBORNE LAUNCH CONTROL SYSTEM

* LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP - AIRBORNE LAUNCH CONTROL SYSTEM-REPLACEMENT PROGRAM SLATED FOR FIELDING BY 2024