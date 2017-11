Nov 27 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp:

* LOCKHEED MARTIN RECEIVES NEARLY $200 MILLION OF C-130 TRAINING CONTRACTS

* SAYS ‍RECEIVED SIX CONTRACTS, WITH AWARDS TOTALING $198.4 MILLION, TO IMPROVE TRAINING FOR C-130 AIRMEN AND OPERATORS AROUND WORLD​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: