Jan 29 (Reuters) - Logan Property Holdings Co Ltd:

* ‍JI JIANDE HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CEO WITH EFFECT FROM 29 JAN 2018​

* ‍KEI HOI PANG HAS STEPPED DOWN FROM POSITION AS CEO​

* ‍CHEN GUANZHAN TENDERED RESIGNATION AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​

* ‍UPON RESIGNATION AS CEO, KEI CONTINUES TO HOLD OFFICE AS CHAIRMAN & EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​