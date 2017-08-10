BRIEF-Logan Property Holdings posts HY gross profit of RMB4.89 bln

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Logan Property Holdings Co Ltd

* Gross profit of group for six months ended 30 June 2017 increased by approximately 153.2 pct to RMB4,889.0 million

* Core profit of group for six months ended 30 June 2017 increased by 195.4 pct to RMB2,552.6 million

* Revenue of group for six months ended 30 June 2017 increased by approximately 94.6 pct to RMB12.38 billion

* Payment of interim dividend in cash of HK19 cents per share for six months ended 30 June 2017

* Payment of special dividend in cash of HK3 cents per share for six months ended 30 June 2017