FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
BRIEF-Logan Property Holdings posts HY gross profit of RMB4.89 bln
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
Markets Weekahead
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Cricket
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 10, 2017 / 4:24 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Logan Property Holdings posts HY gross profit of RMB4.89 bln

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Logan Property Holdings Co Ltd

* Gross profit of group for six months ended 30 June 2017 increased by approximately 153.2 pct to RMB4,889.0 million

* Core profit of group for six months ended 30 June 2017 increased by 195.4 pct to RMB2,552.6 million

* Revenue of group for six months ended 30 June 2017 increased by approximately 94.6 pct to RMB12.38 billion

* Payment of interim dividend in cash of HK19 cents per share for six months ended 30 June 2017

* Payment of special dividend in cash of HK3 cents per share for six months ended 30 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.