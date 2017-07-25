FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 days ago
BRIEF-Logitech CEO says strong q1 gave confidence to raise guidance
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India still in bubble territory
Markets WeekAhead
India still in bubble territory
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
asia
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 25, 2017 / 6:14 AM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Logitech CEO says strong q1 gave confidence to raise guidance

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Logitech International Sa

* Logitech CEO Bracken Darrell tells Reuters strong q1 gave confidence to raise guidance

* Logitech CEO says still cautious on tablet peripherals, says improvement reflects easy comparison

* Logitech CEO says - we are selling higher priced products than before

* Logitech CEO says sees 2 percentage points growth coming from recent Astro acquisition

* Logitech CEO says cash to be used for existing buyback, raising dividend and acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.