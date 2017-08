BRIEF-Logmein Q2 earnings per share $0.28

July 27 (Reuters) - Logmein Inc

* Logmein announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $1.01

* Q2 earnings per share $0.28

* Sees q3 revenue $264 million to $266 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $978 million to $983 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Logmein Inc - company expects q3 non-gaap revenue to be in range of $271 million to $273 million

* Qtrly revenue $257.0 million versus $83.3 million

* Logmein Inc - non-gaap net income is expected to be in range of $59 million to $60 million, or $1.10 to $1.12 per diluted share for q3

* Q2 revenue view $265.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Logmein Inc - company expects full year 2017 non-gaap revenue to be in range of $1.012 billion to $1.017 billion

* Logmein Inc - non-gaap net income is expected to be in range of $207 million to $212 million, or $4.00 to $4.10 per diluted share for fy

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.87, revenue view $1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.01, revenue view $268.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: