Feb 14 (Reuters) - LOGO YAZILIM:

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 32 PERCENT AT 338.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR ON YEAR‍​

* SEES FY 2018 EBITDA UP 22 PERCENT AT 101.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR ON YEAR‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)