BRIEF-London Capital Group Holdings To Sell 91.5 Pct Of London Capital Group Ltd

March 5 (Reuters) - London Capital Group Holdings Plc :

* WITH ITS UNIT, TRADEX, IT HAS ENTERED INTO A CONDITIONAL SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO SELL 91.5 PER CENT OF OF LONDON CAPITAL GROUP LTD

* ‍CONSIDERATION FOR THIS SALE IS ISSUE TO COMPANY OF LOAN NOTES BY LCGL IN AN AMOUNT OF 4.6 MILLION STG

* ENTERED INTO A CONDITIONAL SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH SLCG INTERNATIONAL​

* ALSO TO SELL ‍100% OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF EACH OF LCG SUBSIDIARIES HELD BY CO AND UNIT TO SLCG INTERNATIONAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)