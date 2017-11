BRIEF-London Stock Exchange issues statement regarding CEO succession planning

Nov 6 (Reuters) - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC:

* LSEG STATEMENT RE CEO SUCCESSION PLANNING

* ‍NOTES LETTER RECEIVED FROM TCI MANAGEMENT LIMITED TODAY​

* ‍FCA WAS KEPT INFORMED THROUGHOUT PROCESS AND EMPHASISED IMPORTANCE OF PLAN FOR AN ORDERLY SUCCESSION​

* ‍LSEG HAS FOLLOWED A PROPER GOVERNANCE PROCESS TO PLAN AN ORDERLY SUCCESSION FOR CEO​

* ‍XAVIER ROLET WILL BE PROVIDING INPUT INTO PROCESS TO IDENTIFY HIS SUCCESSOR​

* ROLET ‍IS FOCUSSED ON HIS ROLE AS CEO UNTIL HIS SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED​