BRIEF-London Stock Exchange says Q3 total income rises 17 pct

Oct 19 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc

* Q3 REVENUE ‍442.7​ MILLION STG VERSUS 376.2 MILLION STG IN Q3 2016

* Q3 TOTAL INCOME ESTIMATE OF 477.5 MILLION STG, Q3 REVENUE ESTIMATE OF 432.2 MILLION STG – COMPANY COMPILED ESTIMATES

* Q3 TOTAL INCOME ‍486.1​ MILLION STG VERSUS 414.6 MILLION STG IN Q3 2016

* Q3 CAPITAL MARKETS REVENUE ‍96.7​ MILLION STG VERSUS 89.6 MILLION STG IN Q3 2016

* Q3 POST TRADE SERVICES – LCH REVENUE ‍113.9​ MILLION STG VERSUS 89.5 MILLION STG IN Q3 2016

* Q3 INFORMATION SERVICES REVENUE ‍181.8​ MILLION STG VERSUS 148.5 MILLION STG IN Q3 2016

* Q3 TECHNOLOGY SERVICES REVENUE ‍22.7​ MILLION STG VERSUS 20.8 MILLION STG IN Q3 2016

‍WELL POSITIONED FOR INTRODUCTION OF MIFID II AND A BROADER CHANGING REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT​