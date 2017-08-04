FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 days ago
BRIEF-Lonestar Resources posts Q2 adj. loss per share $0.06
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
Breakingviews
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
India this week
Photo Focus
India this week
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Bollywood
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 4, 2017 / 11:44 PM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Lonestar Resources posts Q2 adj. loss per share $0.06

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Lonestar Resources Us Inc

* Lonestar Resources announces second quarter 2017 results and provides operational update

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.06

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Estimates net oil and gas production for Q3 of 2017 will average between 7,600 boe/d and 8,100 boe/d

* Lonestar Resources US Inc - net oil and gas production averaged 5,635 boe/d in q2 of 2017 compared to 5,266 boe/d for 2017 ("1Q17")

* Qtrly revenue $15.1 million versus. $15.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.