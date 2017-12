Dec 19 (Reuters) - Lonestar Resources US Inc:

* LONESTAR RESOURCES US INC. PRICES OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

* LONESTAR RESOURCES US INC - HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $250 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 11.250% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023

* LONESTAR RESOURCES US INC - OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON JANUARY 4, 2018