a month ago
July 5, 2017 / 9:27 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Lonestar says added to hedge position for 2018, also initiating positions for 2019, 2020

2 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Lonestar Resources US Inc:

* Lonestar announces bolstered hedge position

* Lonestar Resources US Inc - Lonestar has added to its hedge position for 2018, as well as initiating positions for 2019 and 2020

* Lonestar Resources US - for calendar 2019, co entered into about 1,538 barrels per day of crude oil swaps at an average price of $48.04 per barrel

* Lonestar Resources US - for remainder of 2017, co has about 2,947 barrels per day of crude oil swaps and collars at average price of $53.84 per barrel

* Lonestar Resources US - for period jan 1, 2020 through june 30, 2020, co entered into about 1,119 barrels per day of crude oil swaps at average price of $48.90 per barrel

* Lonestar Resources US -for calendar 2018, lonestar has daily crude oil hedge volumes of 3,300 barrels at an average price of $52.26 per barrel

* Lonestar Resources US Inc - for calendar 2018, lonestar has daily crude oil hedge volumes of 3,300 barrels at an average price of $52.26 per barrel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

