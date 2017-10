Oct 20 (Reuters) - Longitech Smart Energy Holding Ltd :

* 9-mnth ‍profit before tax is expected to increase by approximately 78 percent to approximately RMB100 million​

* ‍9-mnth revenue of group expected to rise by about 76 percent to about RMB770​ million

* Expected 9-mnth result due to growth in smart energy and solar energy businesses​