Jan 25 (Reuters) - Longitech Smart Energy Holding Ltd :

* TO ISSUE RIGHTS ON BASIS OF 1 RIGHTS SHARE FOR EACH 2 SHARES HELD BY ISSUING 459.5 MILLION RIGHTS SHARES AT HK$1.2 PER SHARE​

* ‍NET PROCEEDS OF RIGHTS ISSUE WILL BE ABOUT HK$549 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: