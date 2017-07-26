BRIEF-Lonza H1 sales 15.1 percent up to CHF 2,323 million

July 26 (Reuters) - Lonza Group AG -
* Lonza delivers strong performance in first half 2017 and sets a strong foundation for continued attractive mid-term growth
* H1 sales 15.1 percent up to CHF 2,323 million
* H1 core EBIT 43.3 percent up to CHF 447 million
* Confirms outlook for full-year 2017 on a Lonza-standalone basis
* To continue its momentum in H2 2017
* Mid-Term guidance until end of 2022 sales CHF 7.5 billion
* Mid-Term guidance until end of 2022 core EBITDA margin 30 percent
* Mid-Term guidance until end of 2022 core RONOA 35 percent