FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 days ago
BRIEF-Lonza H1 sales 15.1 percent up to CHF 2,323 million
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 26, 2017 / 4:42 AM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-Lonza H1 sales 15.1 percent up to CHF 2,323 million

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Lonza Group AG -

* Lonza delivers strong performance in first half 2017 and sets a strong foundation for continued attractive mid-term growth

* H1 sales 15.1 percent up to CHF 2,323 million

* H1 core EBIT 43.3 percent up to CHF 447 million

* Confirms outlook for full-year 2017 on a Lonza-standalone basis

* To continue its momentum in H2 2017

* Mid-Term guidance until end of 2022 sales CHF 7.5 billion

* Mid-Term guidance until end of 2022 core EBITDA margin 30 percent

* Mid-Term guidance until end of 2022 core RONOA 35 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.