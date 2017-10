Aug 4 (Reuters) - Lonza Group Ag

* Lonza acquires Micro-Macinazione to create the global leader in micronization capacity and capabilities

* Says Micro-Macinazione, which had sales of around CHF 20 million in 2016, has 120 employees and is based in Monteggio, Switzerland

* Says financial details of deal were not disclosed Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)