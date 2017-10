BRIEF-Lotto24 9-month net result turns to profit of 1.3 million euros

Oct 19 (Reuters) - LOTTO24 AG:

* ADJUSTS GUIDANCE FOR 2017 FOLLOWING EXCEPTIONALLY WEAK JACKPOT TREND IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017

* ‍9MTH REVENUES ROSE BY A PROVISIONAL 20.2 % TO EUR 18.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 15.6 MILLION)​

* ‍EBIT IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017 AMOUNTED TO EUR 0.5 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR -3.7 MILLION)​

* ‍9MTH NET PROFIT AMOUNTED TO EUR 1.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR -1.3 MILLION)​

* ‍PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED BILLINGS FOR 2017 COULD ONLY BE ACHIEVED ON CONDITION OF STRONG JACKPOT EFFECTS IN Q4 2017​

* ‍NOW EXPECTS AN INCREASE IN BILLINGS FOR FULL YEAR OF 10 % TO 15 % (PREVIOUSLY: 15 % TO 20 %)​

* ‍NOW EXPECTS FULL YEAR CONSISTENT GROSS MARGIN​

* ‍CONTINUES TO ASSUME 2017 EBIT WILL SLIGHTLY EXCEED BREAK-EVEN AND NET PROFIT WILL BE WELL ABOVE BREAK-EVEN​