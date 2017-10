BRIEF-Lotto24 H1 net result swings to profit of EUR 0.6 mln

Aug 9 (Reuters) - LOTTO24 AG:

* H1 REVENUES OF EUR 13.0 MILLION EXCEEDED PRIOR-YEAR FIGURE (EUR 9.2 MILLION) BY AS MUCH AS 40.6%

* FOLLOWING POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT OF BUSINESS IN FIRST HALF OF 2017, WE ARE WELL ON TRACK TO REACH OUR TARGETS AGAIN

* AT EUR 112.8 MILLION, H1 BILLINGS WERE UP 33.4% ON PREVIOUS YEAR (EUR 84.5 MILLION)

* IN FIRST HALF OF 2017, EBIT REACHED EUR 0.4 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: EUR -3.4 MILLION) AND NET PROFIT EUR 0.6 MILLION (EUR -1.4 MILLION)