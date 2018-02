Feb 9 (Reuters) - LOTUS BAKERIES NV:

* FY REVENUE EUR 524.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 507.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REBITDA EUR ‍​104.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 101.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET RESULT EUR 64.6‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 62.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES GROSS DIVIDEND OF EUR 19.5 PER SHARE‍​

* IN 2018, PLANS TO CONTINUE MOMENTUM OF 2017

* SAYS IMPOSSIBLE TO CALCULATE PRECISE IMPACT OF FIPRONIL CRISIS ON TURNOVER Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)