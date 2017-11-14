FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Louisville Gas & Electric ratifies new 3-year labor agreement
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Kim trades missiles for tractors during testing lull
North Korea
Kim trades missiles for tractors during testing lull
Blake Shelton named People's 2017 'Sexiest Man Alive'
Entertainment
Blake Shelton named People's 2017 'Sexiest Man Alive'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 14, 2017 / 8:46 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

BRIEF-Louisville Gas & Electric ratifies new 3-year labor agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Louisville Gas & Electric:

* Says on Nov 9, new 3-year labor agreement between co, International Brotherhood Of Electrical Workers Local 2100 ratified

* Says agreement includes wage increase of 3 percent in first year & increases in subsequent years of 2.5 percent each

* Says labor agreement ratified by members of Local 2100​ - SEC filing

* Says agreement became effective November 11, 2017 and will run through November 10, 2020

* Says LG&E and Local 2100 reached a tentative agreement on November 7th, which was then submitted to union members for a vote Source text: (bit.ly/2zK6kmR) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.