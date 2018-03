BRIEF-Lowe's Companies says Q4 Online Comparable Sales Growth Up 28 Pct

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Lowe’s Companies Inc:

* LOWE‘S COMPANIES SAYS Q4 TOTAL TRANSACTION COUNT DECREASED 0.8 PERCENT (NOT 7 PERCENT)- CONF CALL

* LOWE‘S COMPANIES SAYS Q4 ONLINE COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH INCREASED 28 PERCENT - CONF CALL

* LOWE‘S COMPANIES CFO SAYS CO EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO IMPROVE AFTER 2018 - CONF CALL

* LOWE‘S COMPANIES CFO SAYS “WITH OUR DECISION TO ACCELERATE STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS, WE ARE REEVALUATING OUR LONG-TERM TARGETS”- CONF CALL

* LOWE'S COMPANIES COMPS WERE 1.1 PERCENT IN NOVEMBER, 7.7 PERCENT IN DECEMBER AND 3.4 PERCENT IN JANUARY- CONF CALL