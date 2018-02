BRIEF-Lowe's Expands Benefits And Announces Cash Bonus

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Lowe’s Companies Inc:

* LOWE‘S EXPANDS BENEFITS AND ANNOUNCES CASH BONUS

* LOWE‘S COMPANIES INC - WILL OFFER A ONE-TIME BONUS UP TO $1,000 FOR ITS MORE THAN 260,000 HOURLY EMPLOYEES

* LOWE‘S COMPANIES INC - ESTIMATES THAT IMPACT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017 WILL RESULT IN ADDITIONAL NET TAX EXPENSE OF ABOUT $75 MILLION IN Q4

* LOWE‘S COMPANIES - CHARGE, WITH ONE-TIME BONUS, IS EXPECTED TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT 2017 Q4 DILUTED EPS BY ABOUT $0.14

* LOWE'S COMPANIES - CHARGE, WITH ONE-TIME BONUS, IS EXPECTED TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT 2017 Q4 DILUTED EPS BY ABOUT $0.14

* LOWE'S COMPANIES INC - FOR FISCAL 2018, LOWE'S ESTIMATES THAT NET IMPACT OF TAX REFORM ON ITS TAX PROVISION AND CASH TAXES PAID WILL BE POSITIVE