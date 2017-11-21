BRIEF-Lowe's reports Q3 earnings per share of $1.05

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Lowe’s Companies Inc

* Lowe’s reports third quarter sales and earnings results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.05

* Q3 sales $16.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $16.59 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lowe’s Companies Inc- ‍total sales are expected to increase approximately 5 percent in fiscal year 2017​

* Lowe’s Companies Inc - ‍comparable sales are expected to increase approximately 3.5 percent in fiscal year 2017​

* Lowe’s Companies Inc - ‍comparable sales increased 5.7 percent for Q3​

* Lowe’s Companies Inc- ‍diluted earnings per share of $4.20 to $4.30 are expected for fiscal year ending February 2, 2018​

* Lowe’s Companies Inc - ‍hurricane-related sales in quarter were approximately $200 million​

* FY earnings per share view $4.50, revenue view $68.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S