BRIEF-Lowe's reports Q3 earnings per share of $1.05

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Lowe’s Companies Inc
* Lowe’s reports third quarter sales and earnings results
* Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 sales $16.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $16.59 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lowe’s Companies Inc- total sales are expected to increase approximately 5 percent in fiscal year 2017
* Lowe’s Companies Inc - comparable sales are expected to increase approximately 3.5 percent in fiscal year 2017
* Lowe’s Companies Inc - comparable sales increased 5.7 percent for Q3
* Lowe’s Companies Inc- diluted earnings per share of $4.20 to $4.30 are expected for fiscal year ending February 2, 2018
* Lowe’s Companies Inc - hurricane-related sales in quarter were approximately $200 million
* FY earnings per share view $4.50, revenue view $68.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S