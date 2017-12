Dec 20 (Reuters) - Loxo Oncology Inc:

* LOXO ONCOLOGY INITIATES ROLLING SUBMISSION OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION FOR LAROTRECTINIB FOR THE TREATMENT OF TRK FUSION CANCERS

* LOXO ONCOLOGY INC - COMPANY EXPECTS TO COMPLETE NDA SUBMISSION IN EARLY 2018