Nov 2 (Reuters) - Loxo Oncology Inc:

* Loxo Oncology announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly non-GAAP loss per share ‍$0.94

* ‍Larotrectinib New Drug Application (NDA) submission to U.S. FDA on track for year end 2017 / early 2018​

* Qtrly GAAP loss per share ‍$2.45​