BRIEF-LPKF 9-mth revenue up by 17% to EUR 71 mln

Nov 14 (Reuters) - LPKF:

* ‍CONSOLIDATED REVENUE FOR FIRST NINE MONTHS INCREASED BY 17% YOY TO EUR 71 MILLION, WITH EBIT OF EUR 0.1 MILLION​

* ‍NOW ANTICIPATING FY REVENUE AT UPPER END OF ANNOUNCED RANGE OF EUR 92-100 MILLION​

* ‍MANAGEMENT BOARD IS DEFINING ITS FORECAST FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR IN GREATER DETAIL​

* ‍INCOMING ORDERS FOR FIRST NINE MONTHS WERE UP 19% ON SAME PERIOD OF PREVIOUS YEAR​

* ‍SEES EBIT MARGIN IN LOWER HALF OF EXPECTED RANGE OF 1-5% FOR 2017 AS A WHOLE​

* ‍IN MEDIUM TERM, MANAGEMENT BOARD INTENDS TO RETURN TO GENERATING EBIT MARGINS OF AT LEAST 10%​