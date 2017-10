Oct 12 (Reuters) - LPKF:

* CFO KAI BENTZ TO BECOME INTERIM SPOKESMAN OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD

* ‍ON 16 OCTOBER KAI BENTZ TAKES OVER ROLE OF SPOKESMAN OF MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR A TRANSITIONAL PERIOD​

* ‍ALSO ON THIS DAY, CHAIR OF SUPERVISORY BOARD WILL CHANGE FROM HEINO BÜSCHING TO MARKUS PETERS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)