Feb 1 (Reuters) - LPL Financial Holdings Inc:

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.76

* LPL FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE PRIOR TO COST FROM NPH AND BENEFIT FROM TAX REFORM $0.83

* QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUES $1.12 BILLION VERSUS $1.01 BILLION