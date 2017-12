Nov 30 (Reuters) - LS TELCOM AG:

* PRELIM FY REVENUES: EUR 27.59 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 31.99 MILLION)​

* PRELIM FY OPERATING RESULT: LOSS EUR 4.97 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: PROFIT EUR 937,000)​

* PRELIM FY CONSOLIDATED NET RESULT: LOSS EUR 4.53 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: PROFIT EUR 823,000)​

* IN 2017/2018 SEES CLEARLY POSITIVE EBIT OF AT LEAST EUR 1 MILLION WITH SALES OF MORE THAN EUR 34 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)