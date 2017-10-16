FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-LSB Industries provides operational update on its El Dorado, Arkansas facility
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 16, 2017 / 12:21 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-LSB Industries provides operational update on its El Dorado, Arkansas facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - LSb Industries Inc:

* LSB Industries, Inc. Provides operational update on its El Dorado, Arkansas facility

* LSB Industries Inc - expects to meet all customer commitments for sales in Q4 of 2017​

* LSB Industries Inc - ‍ammonia plant at co’s El Dorado, Arkansas chemical facility was taken out of service on October 3, 2017​

* LSB Industries Inc - ‍estimates EBITDA impact resulting from repair expenses to plant will be about $2.5 million to $3.0 million for Q4 of 2017​

* LSB Industries Inc- ‍ammonia production in facility will resume by October 23, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.