6 days ago
BRIEF-LSC Communications Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.59
August 3, 2017 / 10:55 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-LSC Communications Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.59

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Lsc Communications Inc

* Lsc communications reports second-quarter 2017 results and updates full-year 2017 guidance

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.59

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.12

* Q2 sales $848 million versus i/b/e/s view $866.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Updates full-year 2017 guidance

* Sees 2017 net sales of $3.55 billion to $3.60 billion

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of $60 million to $65 million

* Sees 2017 free cash flow of $125 million to $155 million

* Fy2017 revenue view $3.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

