BRIEF-LSC Communications Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.59

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Lsc Communications Inc
* Lsc communications reports second-quarter 2017 results and updates full-year 2017 guidance
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.59
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.12
* Q2 sales $848 million versus i/b/e/s view $866.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Updates full-year 2017 guidance
* Sees 2017 net sales of $3.55 billion to $3.60 billion
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of $60 million to $65 million
* Sees 2017 free cash flow of $125 million to $155 million
* Fy2017 revenue view $3.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S