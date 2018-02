BRIEF-LSC Communications Q4 GAAP Loss Per Share $1.68

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Lsc Communications Inc:

* LSC COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS, ISSUES FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AND ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.50

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $1.68

* Q4 SALES $999 MILLION VERSUS $919 MILLION

* EFFECTIVE TAX RATE FOR Q4 OF 2017 REFLECTED $24 MILLION OF 1-TIME PROVISIONAL TAX EXPENSE RELATED TO ENACTMENT OF TCJA

* SEES 2018 NET SALES $3.8 TO $3.9 BILLION

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $65 TO $75 MILLION

* SEES 2018 FREE CASH FLOW IN RANGE OF $120 MILLION TO $160 MILLION

* LSC COMMUNICATIONS - SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA $320 TO $360 MILLION