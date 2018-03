March 6 (Reuters) - Lsl Property Services Plc:

* FINAL DIVIDEND 7.3 PENCEPER SHARE

* SEES MODEST REDUCTION IN VOLUME OF HOUSE PURCHASE TRANSACTIONS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR

* IN 2018, LSL’S AMBITION IS TO RESTART ITS LETTINGS BOOK ACQUISITION PROGRAMME. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)