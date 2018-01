Jan 17 (Reuters) - LSR GROUP:

* LAUNCHES NEW PROJECT IN YEKATERINBURG

* SAYS PROJECT COMPRISES TWO BUILDINGS WITH TOTAL AREA OF 47.5 TH SQM TO BE CONSTRUCTED ON A LAND PLOT OF 1.2 HA

* SAYS CONSTRUCTION WILL START IN Q1 2018 AND COMPLETION IS SCHEDULED FOR 2020

* PRICE PER SQUARE METER STARTS AT RUB 49,900