BRIEF-Lucas Bols H1 EBIT up 21.4 pct at 13.8 million euros

Nov 16 (Reuters) - LUCAS BOLS AMSTERDAM BV:

* H1 REVENUE OF € 48.8 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 23.8% COMPARED TO LAST YEAR‍​

* H1 EBIT INCREASED 21.4% TO € 13.8 MILLION ‍​

* NET PROFIT EXCLUDING A ONE-OFF GAIN IN H1 2016/17 WAS UP 23.5% TO € 8.7 MILLION‍​

* INTERIM DIVIDEND SET AT € 0.35 PER SHARE IN CASH

* AFTERMATH OF HURRICANE SEASON IN CARIBBEAN IS EXPECTED TO HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT OF C. 1% ON GLOBAL BRANDS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FY

* ON REGIONAL BRANDS WE EXPECT CURRENT TRENDS IN REVENUE AND MARGINS TO CONTINUE IN H2 OF 2017/18

* FOR MID-TERM WE MAINTAIN OUR VIEW OF STABILIZATION OF REGIONAL BRANDS ON EBIT LEVEL

* CURRENCY EFFECT IS EXPECTED TO BE LIMITED ON AN EBIT LEVEL FOR FY 2017/18

* WILL CONTINUE TO BENEFIT FROM INCLUSION OF PASSOÃ RESULTS FOR FULL 12 MONTHS OF 2017/18

* ASIA-PACIFIC IS EXPECTED TO GRADUALLY RETURN TO REVENUE GROWTH IN H2 OF 2017/18 Source text: bit.ly/2zLEnLi Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)