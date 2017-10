July 25 (Reuters) - LUDWIG BECK:

* H1 GROSS SALES IN AMOUNT OF EUR 77.1M (JUNE 30, 2016: EUR 79.5M)

* H1 ‍GROSS PROFIT AMOUNTED TO EUR 30.7M (JUNE 30, 2016: EUR 31.2M)​

* ‍REAFFIRMS ITS FORECAST FOR YEAR 2017​

* ‍ALL IN ALL, H1 EBIT COULD BE MAINTAINED AT EUR -1.6M (JUNE 30, 2016: EUR -1.6M) DESPITE DECLINE IN SALES​