BRIEF-Lululemon Athletica Says Agreed To Pay Laurent Potdevin Lump Sum Cash Payment Of $3.4 Mln As Soon As Practicable After Effective Date Of Separation

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Lululemon Athletica Inc:

* LULULEMON ATHLETICA - AGREED TO PAY LAURENT POTDEVIN LUMP SUM CASH PAYMENT OF $3.4 MILLION AS SOON AS PRACTICABLE AFTER EFFECTIVE DATE OF SEPARATION

* LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC - POTDEVIN WILL NOT RECEIVE ANY CONTINUED OR ACCELERATED VESTING OF ANY OUTSTANDING EQUITY AWARDS

* LULULEMON - IN CONNECTION WITH POTDEVIN’S RESIGNATION, CO TO MAKE CASH PAYMENT $1.65 MILLION TO BE PAID OVER A PERIOD OF 18 MONTHS Source text: [bit.ly/2EjTwbl] Further company coverage: