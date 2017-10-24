FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lumber Liquidators announces MOU to settle class actions related to chinese-laminate flooring
October 24, 2017 / 10:00 PM / in 11 hours

BRIEF-Lumber Liquidators announces MOU to settle class actions related to chinese-laminate flooring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc

* Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc announces memorandum of understanding to settle class actions related to chinese-laminate flooring

* Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc - ‍co,plaintiffs in formaldehyde mdl​,entered into MOU to settle litigation related to chinese-manufactured laminate flooring sold by co

* Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc - co to contribute $22 million in cash and provide $14 million in store-credit vouchers for an aggregate settlement of $36 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

