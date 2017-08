Aug 1 (Reuters) - Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc

* Lumber Liquidators announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 sales $263.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $256.8 million

* Q2 same store sales rose 8.8 percent

* Q2 earnings per share $0.16

* Lumber Liquidators - ‍Three months ended June 30, 2016 results negatively impacted by $5.5 million in estimated anti-dumping charges, among other things Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: