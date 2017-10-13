FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Luminant to close two Texas power plants
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 13, 2017 / 1:15 PM / in 8 days

BRIEF-Luminant to close two Texas power plants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Vistra Energy Corp

* Luminant to close two Texas power plants

* ‍Luminant - Estimates that about 200 employees will be impacted by Big Brown closure​

* Luminant- Co and Alcoa entered into contract termination agreement pursuant to which parties agreed to an early settlement of a long-standing power and mining agreement​

* Luminant - Vistra expects to record one-time charges of approximately $70 to $90 million in Q4 of 2017 related to expected retirements​

* ‍Luminant says estimates that approximately 450 employees will be impacted by Sandow plant and Three Oaks mine closure​

* Luminant -‍ If Ercot determines Sandow units are not needed for reliability following 60-day review, expects to cease plant operations on Jan 11, 2018​

* Luminant- ‍Expect to record additional one-time charges in Q4 related to changes in timing & amounts of asset retirement obligations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.