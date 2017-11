Nov 8 (Reuters) - Lumos Networks Corp

* Lumos networks Corp reports third quarter 2017 results on a yoy basis, total revenue up over 7%, data revenue up nearly 15% FCC approval received for EQT transaction

* Q3 loss per share $0.02

* Q3 revenue $55.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $56.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.01