BRIEF-Lundbeck H1 revenue up at DKK 8.49 billion

Aug 9 (Reuters) - LUNDBECK:

* LUNDBECK REPORTS 13% REVENUE GROWTH AND A DOUBLING OF EBIT IN FIRST HALF OF 2017

* REVENUE REACHED DKK 8,494 MILLION IN FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2017 REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 13% COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* H1 EPS GREW 186% IN PERIOD TO DKK 6.06 COMPARED TO DKK 2.12 IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* NOW EXPECTS REVENUE TO REACH DKK 16.7-17.5 BILLION AND PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS (EBIT) TO REACH DKK 4.1-4.5 BILLION FOR 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2fs1wfC Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)