BRIEF-Lundbeck Q3 EBIT above expectations at DKK 1.42‍​ bln

Nov 8 (Reuters) - H LUNDBECK AS:

* LUNDBECK INCREASED OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) WITH 126% AND EPS BY 182% IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017

* ‍NOW EXPECTS REVENUE TO REACH DKK 16.9-17.4 BILLION AND EBIT TO REACH DKK 4.3-4.6 BILLION FOR 2017​

* ‍REVENUE REACHED DKK 12,842 MILLION IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017​

* ‍PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED REVENUE OF DKK 16.7-17.5 BILLION AND EBIT OF DKK 4.1-4.5 BILLION​

* Q3 REVENUE DKK 4.35‍​ BILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 4.38 BILLION)

* Q3 EBIT DKK 1.42‍​ BILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 1.19 BILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)