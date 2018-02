BRIEF-Lundbeck Says New CEO To Be Named Within Six Months

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Lundbeck:

* INTERIM CEO GOTZSCHE SAYS EXPECTS NEW CEO WILL BE NAMED WITHIN SIX MONTHS

* INTERIM CEO REITERATES THAT HE IS NOT A CANDIDATE FOR THE JOB AS PERMANENT CEO

* INTERIM CEO SAYS U.S TAX REFORM MEANS COMPANY WILL SAVE MORE THAN ONE BILLION DANISH CROWNS IN THE COMING FOUR YEARS IN TAXES

* INTERIM CEO SAYS EXPECTS IN THE COMING YEARS TO HIRE AROUND 100 NEW EMPLOYEES IN CHINA FROM THE CURRENT LEVEL OF 325-350 EMPLOYEES Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)