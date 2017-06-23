FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Lundbeck, Takeda receive CRL from FDA for Trintellix (vortioxetine) sNDA
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 23, 2017 / 12:39 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Lundbeck, Takeda receive CRL from FDA for Trintellix (vortioxetine) sNDA

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Lundbeck

* Lundbeck and Takeda receive complete response letter from the FDA for Trintellix® (vortioxetine) sNDA

* CRL does not change FDA-approved current prescribing information for trintellix

* Lundbeck says S.S. FDA issued CRL regarding sNDA to include new data in clinical trials section of S.S. Prescribing information of trintellix (vortioxetine)

* Lundbeck says Takeda and Lundbeck are disappointed, but believe in strength of data and plan to continue discussions with fda on potential paths forward Further company coverage:,

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.